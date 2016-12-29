‘Exhilarating way’ to welcome New Year

Share This





















Those looking for a different kind of adventure to bring in the New Year may look no further than the third annual Hanging Rock Polar Plunge scheduled for Sunday, January 1, at the Hanging Rock State Park Lake, 1790 Hanging Rock Park Road in Danbury, N.C.

All event festivities originate from the Historic Bathhouse, with registration beginning at 3 p.m., the costume parade at 4 p.m., and the plunge at 4:15 p.m. Musical entertainment will be provided throughout the afternoon.

Participants brave enough to “take the plunge” will enjoy endless food and beverages, including hot dogs, chili, chicken stew, coffee and hot chocolate – as well as a refreshing dip into the spring-fed lake with a plunge-time temperature between 40 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Participants are encouraged to dress in costume to win prizes in various categories, including best youth, best individual, and best group. Concessions will also be available for purchase for non-participant spectators.

“The Polar Plunge has been a fabulous event the first two years and one that we now receive phone calls about year round,” said Stokes Arts Director Eddy McGee. “We like to think of it as a big costume party with food, music and a cold bath at Stokes County’s No. 1 destination.”

“It’s the most exhilarating way to celebrate the New Year” he added.

Proceeds from this year’s event will support public art programs of the Stokes County Arts Council, as well as special projects at Hanging Rock State Park.

“We want to thank the Old North State Beard Club for stepping up as our major sponsor for this year’s Hanging Rock Polar Plunge, so don’t be surprised to see a few bearded participants taking the plunge this year,” McGee concluded.

Advanced registration is $25 per person until 5 p.m., December 30, via the stokesarts.org website, or $35 the day of the event. The first 100 individuals to register receive a commemorative hot/cold tumbler. For more information, call the Stokes County Arts Council at (336) 593-8159.