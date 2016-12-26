Stuart man indicted for murder

Share This





















A local man was indicted for murder last week in connection with the February death of a Radford teen, according to reports.

Griffith Coy Goodyear, 26, of Stuart, also was charged on Dec. 12 with two counts of distributing a Schedule III drug, a City of Radford news release stated.

The charges stemmed from an investigation into the death of Radford native Shakeem Dangelo James, 19, who was found dead in his home in February, according to reports.

The death was ruled accidental, according to reports. James died from a lack of oxygen which resulted from the use of buprenorphine, an FDA-approved treatment for opioid addiction, according to the state medical examiner’s report and online information.

The case is slated to be set for trial in March.